Drexel 76, Northeastern 55

Williams 5-10 1-4 12, Moore 4-9 2-2 10, Washington 2-6 1-4 6, House 2-5 2-2 7, Oden 4-9 0-0 10, Bergens 4-8 0-0 9, Okros 2-2 0-0 6, G.Turner 4-6 4-4 12, Y.Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Hargrove 1-1 0-0 2, Wang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 10-16 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run