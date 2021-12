MIAMI (AP) — Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky were honored as male and female athletes of the year at USA Swimming’s annual Golden Goggle awards on Tuesday night.

Dressel repeated as athlete of the year after earning gold medals in the 50-meter freestyle, 100 free, and 100 butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics. He also was a key member of the winning men's 4x100 free and 4x100 medley relays, becoming just the fourth American male swimmer to win five golds at a single games.