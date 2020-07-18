Authentic wins Haskell for Baffert at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record-extending ninth win in the $1 million Haskell Stakes, holding off Ny Traffic at the wire at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Jockey Mike Smith put the Santa Anita Derby runner-up on the lead at the start and they covered the 1 1/8- mile Grade 1 stakes in 1:50.46. The win was the third in four starts this year for the colt.

Belmont runner-up Dr. Post finished third under jockey Joe Bravo.

