Dosunmu gets hot late, No. 6 Illinois tops Nebraska in OT Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 12:18 a.m.
1 of9 Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks over Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) as Nebraska's Shamiel Stevenson (4), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) and Kobe Webster (10) watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) FRANCIS GARDLER/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Nebraska guard Teddy Allen (0) knocks over Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) FRANCIS GARDLER/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) celebrates a three-point basket by teammate Shamiel Stevenson (4) against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) FRANCIS GARDLER/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) dunks after a steal against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) FRANCIS GARDLER/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) drives to the basket against Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) and Adam Miller (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) FRANCIS GARDLER/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) is fouled by Nebraska guard Dalano Banton (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) FRANCIS GARDLER/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Nebraska guard Shamiel Stevenson (4) reaches in for the ball against Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) FRANCIS GARDLER/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) pulls in a defensive rebound next to Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Francis Gardler/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) passes to a teammate as he's defended by Nebraska's Dalano Banton (45), Shamiel Stevenson (4) and Lat Mayen (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Francis Gardler/AP Show More Show Less
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored the last 10 points in regulation for Illinois and the first five in overtime, allowing the sixth-ranked Fighting Illini to turn back Nebraska's upset bid and win 77-72 on Friday night.
Dosunmu, who had 22 of his 31 points after halftime, tied it at 66 with his driving lay-in with 20 seconds left in regulation. Nebraska's Trey McGowens failed to get a shot off at the buzzer, and Dosunmu opened overtime with a layup and 3-pointer to send Illinois to its fifth consecutive win.