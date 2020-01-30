Dort scores 23 points, sparks Thunder past Kings 120-100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luguentz Dort set season-highs with 23 points and five 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder delivered another big game off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 120-100 on Wednesday night.

Schroder had 24 points and nine assists as the Thunder led the entire way and won for the sixth time in seven games. Chris Paul added nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Danilo Gallinario had 19 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 for Sacramento.

Dort had 12 points in the third quarter — more than he has had in any game this season — and helped the Thunder open a 20-point lead. Dort made a pair of 3-pointers, had a pair of layups and made two free throws after the Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored eight straight points to open the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City stretched its lead to 109-82.

A moment of silence was held before for the game for the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. A framed Bryant 24 jersey was placed at center court as a spotlight shined down. Some fans broke into chants of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” after the buzzer sounded. Tributes to Bryant played on the video scoreboard throughout the game. The Lakers play at Golden 1 Center on Saturday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, left, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. less Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, left, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Dort scores 23 points, sparks Thunder past Kings 120-100 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

The Thunder held the Kings to 16 points in the first quarter and led 59-43 late in the second following Schroder’s 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Coach Billy Donovan’s team has won six straight on the road and is 13-3 away from home since the start of December. … This was the seventh time that Oklahoma City has made 15 or more 3-pointers this season. … Gallinari missed his first five shots and was 0 for 4 on 3s before connecting on back-to-back attempts in the second quarter.

Kings: Sacramento missed eight of its nine 3-point shots in the first quarter. … Marvin Bagley III sat out a fourth straight game with left foot soreness. Bagley missed eight games from late December to early January because of the same issue. ... Richaun Holmes (right shoulder soreness) has missed 10 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday. The Thunder have won seven straight against the Suns, including three straight on the road.

Kings: Play the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Sacramento has lost 10 straight in the series over the past three years.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports