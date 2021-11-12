Dort's late layup gives Thunder comeback win over Kings CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 10:48 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort stole the ball from De’Aaron Fox, then drove and made a layup with 1.7 seconds left tp give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 105-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
Sacramento's Buddy Hield, the former University of Oklahoma star, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it for the Kings.