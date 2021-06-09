Donovan Mitchell scores 45, rallies Jazz past the Clippers JOHN COON, Associated Press June 9, 2021 Updated: June 9, 2021 1:28 a.m.
1 of5 Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) and Royce O'Neale (23) defend against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) and Marcus Morris Sr. (8) defend against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Los Angeles Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins (15) and Luke Kennard (5) defend against Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, scores on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, drives as Utah Jazz's Royce O'Neale, left, and Donovan Mitchell defend during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Tuesday night.
Mitchell did most of his work in the second half, scoring 32 points to rally the Jazz from a double-digit deficit. Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 18 points apiece. Mitchell and Clarkson combined for 12 3-pointers.