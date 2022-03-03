Doncic scores 41 points, Mavs beat Warriors again, 122-113 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer March 3, 2022
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat Golden State for the second time in five days, holding off the Warriors 122-113 on Thursday night after a huge fourth-quarter rally for the victory in California.
Stephen Curry and the Warriors never led but got even for the first time since early in the first quarter during a stretch when Moses Moody scored 13 consecutive Golden State points.
