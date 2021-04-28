Doncic scores 39 points as short-handed Mavs pound Warriors JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 12:07 a.m.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots in front of Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Redick (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, foreground, and forward Andrew Wiggins, right, sit on the bench with teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, celebrates with Maxi Kleber (42) and Trey Burke (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) shoots over Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, loses the ball while defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, passes the ball next to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 39 points and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks jumped on Golden State from the start to thump the Warriors 133-103 on Tuesday night.
Stephen Curry scored 27 points with five more 3-pointers, extending his NBA record for 3-pointers in a month to 90 in April after he reached 85 on Sunday night to pass James Harden’s 82 set in November 2019.