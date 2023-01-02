Doncic scores 39, Mavs rally for 111-106 over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Dallas rallied from an 18-point second half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks' seventh straight win.
Doncic scored 29 of his points in the second half to lead the comeback. He finished 10 of 26 from the field, including 1 of 9 on 3-pointers and hit 18 of 22 from the free throw line. Doncic has scored at least 32 points in each of the last six games, including three 50-point games during that span.