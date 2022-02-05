Doncic's 44th triple-double rallies Mavs past 76ers 107-98

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for his 44th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-98 on Friday night.

The game was delayed 44 minutes midway through the first period when one of the rims was determined to be crooked.

Reggie Bullock scored 20 points, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, for Dallas. Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost two straight games for the first time since a three-game skid in mid-December. Dallas native Tyrese Maxey added 18 points.

With Philadelphia leading 89-88 midway through the fourth quarter, Dallas went on an 8-2 run that included Bullock hitting consecutive 3-pointers for a 96-91 lead that it never relinquished.

Bullock made his 14th start of the season, his first since early January, with big men Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber out due to injuries.

Embiid, voted as an All-Star starter for the fifth consecutive year, notched his 23rd double-double in 40 games.

BASKET INTERFERENCE

The delay took place with 6:03 left in the first quarter when one of the baskets came out of alignment. Before the arena maintenance crew went to work, 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic of Dallas unsuccessfully tried to yank it back in place. The entire hoop, backboard and stanchion had to be replaced.

TIP-INS:

76ers: Philadelphia shot 56.4% during the first half. … Embiid’s 12 free throw attempts (nine made) in the first half exceeded his average of 11.1 per game, but he shot only two in the second half. … Seth Curry returned to the 76ers’ lineup after missing the previous game with back spasms.

Mavericks: It was the eighth triple-double this season for Doncic, who was named an All-Star reserve on Thursday after starting the previous All-Star games. His 15 assists matched a season high. … Brunson scored all 11 of his first-half points in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

76ers: At East-leading Chicago on Sunday. They’re 2-0 against the Bulls this season.

Mavericks: Host Atlanta and Trae Young, whom they traded to acquire Doncic during the 2018 draft, on Sunday in the third game of a season-long six-game homestand.

