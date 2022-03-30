Doncic's 35 points, 13 assists send Mavs past Cavs 120-112 TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer March 30, 2022
CLEVELAND (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, added 13 assists and put Dallas on the brink of a postseason berth, leading the Mavericks to a 120-112 win on Wednesday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without star forward Evan Mobley.
Dorian Finney-Smith added a career-high 28 points for Dallas, which entered the game fourth in the Western Conference. With a win and loss by Minnesota, the Mavericks are assured of having one of the top six playoff spots.