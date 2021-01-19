Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75 BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 6:54 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75.
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep.