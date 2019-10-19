Dominick Reyes stops Chris Weidman in Boston UFC bout

BOSTON (AP) — Dominick Reyes remained undefeated in 12 fights, stopping former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman by technical knockout in the first round Friday night at UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden.

Reyes dropped Weidman (14-5) with a straight left hand in the non-title light heavyweight main event. After Reyes landed a few more punches to the head, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 1:43.

Reyes, from Victorville, California, entered the fight ranked fourth in the UFC's light heavyweight division.

Weidman, from Baldwinville, New York, is a former UFC middleweight champion. This was his first fight as a light heavyweight. He entered as the UFC's sixth-ranked middleweight.

After the fight, Reyes called out UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.