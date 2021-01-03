Dolphins miss chance to clinch after 56-26 loss to Bills JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 4:35 p.m.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) catches a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) reacts alongside punter Matt Haack (2) after kicking his second field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills placed an emphatic stamp on their breakout season with a 56-26 rout of Miami on Sunday in a game the Dolphins could have clinched a playoff berth with a win.
Miami’s postseason hopes now rest on whether the 1-14 Jacksonville Jaguars can upset the Indianapolis Colts later in the day. With a win or a tie, the Colts would clinch a playoff berth and eliminate Miami.