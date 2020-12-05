Dollard runs for 185 yards, Akron beats Bowling Green 31-3

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Teon Dollard ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and Akron rolled to 31-3 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday in a battle of winless Mid-American Conference teams.

It was also the first win for Akron's second-year coach Tom Arth, whose team finished 0-12 last season.

Dollard carried the ball 26 times including a 9-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter. He brook loose on a 50-yard score to cap the scoring early in the fourth. It was his second 50-plus yard rushing touchdown this season.

Michiah Burton deflected Mason Lawler's punt from deep inside the end zone. Gavin Blunt then scooped up the ball around the 3 and scored, stretching the Zips' lead to 17-3 at halftime.

Matt McDonald completed 14 of 26 passes for Bowling Green (0-5, 0-5), six to Quintin Morris for 81 yards. Terion Stewart added 91 yards rushing. Nate Needham kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Both teams are scheduled to conclude their six-game seasons next Saturday. The Zips (1-4, 1-4) travel to Buffalo while Bowling Green hosts Miami (Ohio).

Due to an increase in COVID-19 positive cases across Ohio, no fans were allowed inside 30,000-seat InfoCision Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25