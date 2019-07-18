Dodgers throw 2-hitter, beat Phillies after long rain delay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six Dodgers pitchers combined on a two-hitter spanning a 2 hour, 37 minute rain delay, and Los Angeles completed a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies early Thursday morning.

David Freese and Justin Turner homered, and A.J. Pollock and Kiké Hernandez also drove in runs for the NL-West leading Dodgers, who improved their MLB-best record to 64-34 while remaining 14 games in front of Arizona.

The Phillies didn't register a hit until Scott Kingery's bloop single to center in the sixth. Adam Haseley singled with one out in the ninth.

Philadelphia has lost four of six to remain 8 ½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East while falling a half-game behind Milwaukee for the second wild card.

Rain delayed the game for over 2 1/2 hours in the top of the third, and the last out was recorded at 1:42 a.m. The teams are set to conclude the four-game series at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

Kenta Maeda pitched two scoreless innings for Los Angeles but was pulled after the delay. Casey Sadler relieved Maeda and got two outs, and Julio Urías followed with 2 2/3 innings and was charged with two unearned runs. Pedro Baez (4-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings, Joe Kelly tossed a perfect eighth and Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless ninth.

Los Angeles went ahead for good with two runs in the seventh. After Max Muncy started the frame with a single to right, Freese drove a fastball from Juan Nicasio (1-3) over the wall in right to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

Los Angeles went up by four runs in the eighth on Turner's two-run, pinch-hit drive to left off Austin Davis.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta didn't give up a hit but surrendered a run while walking four and striking out four in 2 1/3 innings.

Urías helped himself with an RBI single in the sixth that put Los Angeles up 2-0.

Philadelphia got its runs in the sixth on Brad Miller's bases-loaded walk and Haseley's RBI groundout.

SLIP, SLIDE AND SLAMMER

A fan was chased down by security guards after running on the field and sliding on the wet infield tarp during the rain delay.

NERIS SUSPENDED

Phillies closer Hector Neris has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Freese on Tuesday night. Neris is appealing the suspension.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Closer Kenley Jansen was not available after taking a grounder off his foot in the ninth inning Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen likely would be able to close in the series finale if needed. Roberts also said it's "a little bit tough to swallow" that Jansen changed his mind about the severity of a foot injury after blowing the save in Philadelphia's 9-8 victory. He told Roberts on the mound that he was good to stay in the game, but told reporters afterward that he should have been pulled.

Phillies: Philadelphia placed veteran OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique and recalled OF Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Bruce was injured on a checked swing in the third inning on Tuesday. Williams went 0 for 3 with a strikeout and a walk. ... Jean Segura (heel contusion) and Maikel Franco (groin) were out of the starting lineup for the second straight night, but each popped out foul to first base while pinch-hitting.

UP NEXT

The teams close out their four-game series in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon with Dodgers RHP Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.65) opposing Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (8-2, 3.63).

