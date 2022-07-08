Djokovic's 27th Wimbledon win in row puts him in 8th final HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer July 8, 2022
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic fashioned a second consecutive comeback victory at Wimbledon on Friday, this one with a deficit far less daunting, the drama far less possible.
The top-seeded Djokovic beat No. 9 seed Cam Norrie of Britain 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to run his winning streak at the All England Club to 27 matches in a row as he pursues a fourth straight championship there.
