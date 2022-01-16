Djokovic on Australian Open's Day 1 program, pending appeal JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 16, 2022 Updated: Jan. 16, 2022 1:19 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022. Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. A judge scheduled another hearing for Sunday, Jan. 16. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return during practice on Rod Laver Area ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. Simon Baker/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Australia's Ash Barty hits a backhand during practice on Rod Laver Area ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. Simon Baker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. A federal court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men's No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year. (James Ross/AAP via AP) James Ross/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return during practice on Rod Laver Area ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. Simon Baker/AP Show More Show Less
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play his first-round Australian Open match on Monday night on a Day 1 program announced while he was still in legal limbo.
A court hearing for the defending and nine-time Australian Open champion’s appeal against deportation ended Sunday afternoon. Tournament organizers released the match schedule for the first day of competition more than an hour later, when a verdict was still pending.