Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 11:01 a.m.
1 of11 Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic claps during a presentation of the Novak Djokovic Foundation in the Serbian pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Djokovic on Thursday received a warm welcome in Dubai, where he visited the world's fair following the global drama around his decision to remain unvaccinated. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Thursday received a warm welcome in Dubai, where he visited the world’s fair following the global drama around his decision to remain unvaccinated.
After being twice detained and deported from Australia ahead of the year's first Grand Slam Tournament last month, Djokovic was in the United Arab Emirates for the Duty Free Tennis Championships.