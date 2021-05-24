Djokovic can't hit US Open line judge -- there won't be any

Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won't be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches.
The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport's two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, announced Monday that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it.