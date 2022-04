MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Juan Dinenno scored twice before the half and Pumas UNAM defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 Tuesday night in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal.

The two teams meet for the second leg next Tuesday at Azteca Stadium. The winner faces the victor of the two-legged semifinal between NYCFC and the Seattle Sounders, which opens Wednesday in Seattle.