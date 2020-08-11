Diggins-Smith scores 26, Mercury cruise by Wings 91-79

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points with seven assists, Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner each had double-doubles and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 91-79 on Monday night.

Griner had 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and Turner added 13 points and 11 boards for Phoenix (5-3). Diggins-Smith made all 10 of her free throws, and also had five rebounds for the Mercury, who were missing star Diana Taurasi. The league's all-time leading scorer inured her lower back in Saturday's loss to Seattle in the fourth quarter. An MRI showed no structural damage.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points for Dallas (3-5), which has lost four of five games. Ogunbowale, who entered averaging 20.1 points per game, has scored at least 15 points in 19 consecutive games. Allisha Gray added 17 points and Satou Sabally had 15. The Wings shot just 37% from the field.