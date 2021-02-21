Dickinson's 22 lifts No. 3 Michigan over No. 4 Ohio St 92-87

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off a late flurry to beat No. 4 Ohio State 92-87 Sunday.

In a matchup of teams aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines had pulled away and led by nine with 23 seconds left. But a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker layup got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds to go.