Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2, 11 innings,

Arizona Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson rf-cf 5 0 2 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 1 K.Marte cf-2b 6 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 2b-3b 6 0 0 0 Will.Sm c 5 0 1 1 D.Prlta lf 3 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 5 0 2 0 Negron lf 4 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Urias p 0 0 0 0 A.Jones ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 1 0 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 3 White 1b 3 1 0 0 Ray p 2 0 0 0 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 1 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 A.Avila ph 1 0 0 0 E.Rios ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Pderson lf 0 0 0 0 Lcastro ph 1 0 1 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Totals 43 3 12 3 Totals 33 2 2 2

Arizona 000 000 002 01—3 Los Angeles 002 000 000 00—2

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Will.Smith (7), C.Seager (28). HR_C.Kelly 2 (16). SB_J.Dyson (25), Locastro (10). SF_Pollock (4). S_Buehler (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Ray 6 2 2 2 3 7 McFarland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ginkel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Y.Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chafin W,2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 A.Bradley S,3-5 1 0 0 0 1 1 Los Angeles Buehler 6 4 0 0 3 8 P.Baez H,19 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kolarek H,16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 J.Kelly H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 K.Jansen BS,5 1 3 2 2 0 2 J.Urias L,4-3 2 3 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Buehler (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:49. A_49,538 (56,000).