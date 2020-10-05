Deyulio stars, Tashua rolls out Friday bowling

Andy Deyulio had the high single game scratch with 222, the high series scratch with 599, and the high game with handicap of 263 when Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling kicked off its season on Oct. 2.

Mike Parent had the series with handicap of 744.

Team 1 (Randy Burnham, Bill Anzellotti, Andy Deyulio, Bob Burke), Team 5 (Mark Paskus, Lou Viglione, Jon Berg, Guy Favreau) and Team 10 (Mike Parent, Beecher Taylor, Bob Sadowski, Angelo Cordone) are tied for first place with 7 points.