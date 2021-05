Mariners first. Jarred Kelenic flies out to center field to Harold Castro. Mitch Haniger flies out to right field to Nomar Mazara. Kyle Lewis walks. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Kyle Lewis scores. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Tigers 0.

Tigers second. Jonathan Schoop walks. Nomar Mazara singles to deep center field. Jonathan Schoop to third. Eric Haase singles to shallow left field. Nomar Mazara to second. Jonathan Schoop scores. Niko Goodrum flies out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis. Eric Haase to second. Nomar Mazara to third. Wilson Ramos grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Seager to Jose Marmolejos. Nomar Mazara scores. Willi Castro called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Mariners 2.

Tigers third. Robbie Grossman doubles. Harold Castro lines out to right field to Mitch Haniger. Jeimer Candelario flies out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis. Robbie Grossman to third. Jonathan Schoop walks. Nomar Mazara singles to shallow left field. Jonathan Schoop to second. Robbie Grossman scores. Eric Haase grounds out to second base, Jack Mayfield to Jose Marmolejos.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, Mariners 2.

Tigers fourth. Niko Goodrum walks. Wilson Ramos strikes out swinging. Willi Castro hit by pitch. Robbie Grossman singles to right field. Willi Castro to second. Niko Goodrum to third. Harold Castro singles to left center field. Robbie Grossman to second. Willi Castro scores. Niko Goodrum scores. Jeimer Candelario reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Harold Castro out at second. Robbie Grossman to third. Jonathan Schoop lines out to shallow infield to Will Vest.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 5, Mariners 2.

Tigers ninth. Wilson Ramos strikes out swinging. JaCoby Jones singles to left field. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shallow infield, Jack Mayfield to Robert Dugger. JaCoby Jones to second. Harold Castro singles to center field. JaCoby Jones scores. Jeimer Candelario singles to second base. Harold Castro to third. Jonathan Schoop lines out to left field to Jarred Kelenic.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 6, Mariners 2.