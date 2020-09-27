Detroit-Kansas City Runs

Tigers first. Victor Reyes singles to shallow center field. Daz Cameron reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Victor Reyes out at second. Niko Goodrum flies out to left field to Alex Gordon. Brandon Dixon doubles to deep center field. Daz Cameron scores. Christin Stewart grounds out to shallow infield to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Royals 0.

Royals fourth. Adalberto Mondesi homers to left field. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco grounds out to shortstop, Isaac Paredes to Brandon Dixon. Hunter Dozier called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 1, Royals 1.

Royals fifth. Ryan McBroom homers to left field. Edward Olivares grounds out to shallow infield, Isaac Paredes to Brandon Dixon. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging. Franchy Cordero grounds out to shallow infield, Tarik Skubal to Brandon Dixon.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 2, Tigers 1.

Royals eighth. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Dixon to Daniel Norris. Franchy Cordero walks. Whit Merrifield flies out to right field to Daz Cameron. Adalberto Mondesi doubles to deep right field. Franchy Cordero scores. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Tigers 1.