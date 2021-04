Indians first. Amed Rosario singles to shallow right field. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez singles to shortstop. Amed Rosario to third. Eddie Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jose Ramirez out at second. Amed Rosario scores. Franmil Reyes homers to left field. Eddie Rosario scores. Josh Naylor called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, Tigers 0.

Indians sixth. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes homers to center field. Josh Naylor lines out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones. Jake Bauers grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Schoop to Michael Fulmer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 4, Tigers 0.

Tigers eighth. Wilson Ramos homers to center field. Akil Baddoo walks. Niko Goodrum strikes out swinging. JaCoby Jones called out on strikes. Willi Castro lines out to left field to Eddie Rosario.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 4, Tigers 1.