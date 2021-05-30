Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

E_Urshela (5), Torres 2 (8). DP_New York 2, Detroit 1. LOB_New York 10, Detroit 11. 2B_Judge (7), Mazara (2), W.Castro (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York King L,0-2 2 1-3 3 4 2 2 2 Cortes Jr. 3 2-3 3 2 1 4 3 Nelson 2 0 0 0 2 2

Detroit Skubal W,2-7 6 3 0 0 3 8 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1 Garcia 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Fulmer 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 2

HBP_King 2 (Cabrera,W.Castro). WP_Nelson, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:06. A_8,000 (41,083).