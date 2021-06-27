Detroit 2, Houston 1

DP_Houston 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 10. SB_Baddoo (9), Straw (11). SF_Correa (2). S_J.Castro (2), W.Castro (2), Grossman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Odorizzi 5 2 0 0 1 3 Javier H,2 1 2-3 0 1 1 4 3 Raley BS,1-2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Taylor L,0-2 1-3 0 1 0 0 0

Detroit Skubal 7 1 1 1 3 9 Cisnero 1 2 0 0 1 1 Soto W,4-1 2 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Skubal 2 (Altuve,J.Castro). WP_Skubal.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:29. A_13,532 (41,083).