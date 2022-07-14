Depleted Royals overcome 10 absent players, beat Jays 3-1 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press July 14, 2022 Updated: July 14, 2022 10:40 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Double-A callup Angel Zerpa pitched five innings to win for the first time as a big league starter, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run and the depleted Kansas City Royals overcame the absence of 10 unvaccinated players to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Thursday.
Fellow callup Nate Eaton hit his first career homer as the Royals won for the fifth time in six games.