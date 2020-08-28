Depay hat trick as Lyon beats Dijon 4-1 in French league

LYON, France (AP) — Memphis Depay scored a hat trick as Champions League semifinalist Lyon opened its French league campaign with a 4-1 home win against Dijon on Friday.

Lyon reached the last four of European football's top club competition last week, losing 3-0 to eventual winner Bayern Munich having squandered early chances.

Despite falling behind to forward Aurelien Scheidler's opening goal after 14 minutes, Lyon took control against the visitors.

Depay equalized from the penalty spot in the 39th and then, after center half Wesley Lautoa scored an own-goal in the 45th, the Netherlands forward latched onto strike partner Karl Toko-Ekambi's cross moments before the break.

Midway through the second half Depay added his second penalty of the night.

Depay missed nearly six months of last season after a serious knee injury and now totals 57 goals in 139 games since joining from Manchester United in January 2017.

