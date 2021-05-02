Denver moves into 3rd in West with 110-104 win over Clippers JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 1:57 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver is missing some key pieces to its backcourt. As long as the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., they remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Jokic had 30 points and 14 rebounds, Porter scored 25 points and Denver extended its winning streak to five games with a 110-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night to move into the third seed in the West.