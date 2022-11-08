Denver 115, San Antonio 109

Gordon 3-5 3-5 9, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-2 24, Jokic 11-20 4-5 26, Caldwell-Pope 5-8 0-0 11, Murray 9-17 1-3 19, Green 3-5 0-1 6, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 1-2 2-2 4, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 5-10 1-2 14. Totals 47-88 13-20 115.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed