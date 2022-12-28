Denver 113, Sacramento 106

Nnaji 0-3 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 12-20 1-2 30, Jokic 7-10 6-6 20, Caldwell-Pope 4-12 2-2 11, J.Murray 7-15 8-8 25, Cancar 3-5 0-0 8, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Jordan 2-2 0-0 4, Braun 2-4 0-1 4, Hyland 2-9 0-0 5, Reed 1-2 1-2 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-86 18-21 113.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run