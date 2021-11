Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club / Contributed photo

Dennis Maniscalco threw 12 consecutive strikes, and started the next game with five more, to bowl the first 300 perfect game in the 40-plus year history of the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling leagues.

He bowled a new series season-high of 738 and the single game with handicap of 312 when the Friday League met on Nov. 5.