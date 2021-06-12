Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes MATTIAS KAREN, Associated Press June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 2:42 p.m.
1 of5 Paramedics using a stretcher to take out of the pitch Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP) Friedemann Vogel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP) Stuart Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Denmark's players go to his teammate Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP) Wolfgang Rattay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Denmark's players react as their teammate Christian Eriksen lays on the ground during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP) Wolfgang Rattay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP) Stuart Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital Saturday after collapsing on the field during a match at the European Championship, leading to the game being suspended for more than 90 minutes.
The governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake.