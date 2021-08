WASHINGTON (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen scored 19 points and Elena Delle Donne added 18 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-68 on Tuesday night.

The Mystics jumped out to a 56-23 advantage by halftime behind 18 points from Delle Donne and 14 by Hines-Allen. Delle Donne only played eight minutes in the second half — and attempted two shots — in her second game back after missing nearly the last two seasons because of back issues.