Delaware 78, Hartford 50

Davis 4-12 0-0 8, Asamoah 1-5 1-1 3, J.Nelson 4-7 9-10 17, Owens 5-7 2-4 14, Ray 1-3 0-0 2, Arletti 4-6 2-2 12, McCoy 1-1 4-4 7, Reilly 2-7 2-2 8, Shadd 0-1 1-2 1, Curtis 1-4 0-0 2, Emory 2-2 0-0 4, Ogunbo 0-0 0-0 0, Rullo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 21-25 78.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves