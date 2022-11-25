Skip to main content
Delaware 72, Colgate 68

Moffatt 2-4 0-0 5, Records 1-1 0-0 2, Lynch-Daniels 6-12 0-0 14, Richardson 6-14 2-5 16, Smith 2-7 1-2 6, Woodward 5-8 3-4 13, Baker 2-6 0-1 5, Thomson 2-5 0-0 4, Cummins 1-2 0-0 3, Louis-Jacques 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-12 68.

DELAWARE (2-2)

Davis 10-18 2-3 24, Asamoah 0-3 0-1 0, Nelson 8-17 4-5 21, Owens 5-9 0-0 12, Ray 3-5 3-4 10, Reilly 1-2 0-0 3, Arletti 1-4 0-0 2, Shadd 0-0 0-0 0, McCoy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 9-13 72.

Halftime_Colgate 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 8-22 (Lynch-Daniels 2-5, Richardson 2-7, Smith 1-1, Cummins 1-2, Baker 1-3, Moffatt 1-3, Louis-Jacques 0-1), Delaware 7-19 (Owens 2-2, Davis 2-5, Reilly 1-1, Ray 1-3, Nelson 1-4, Asamoah 0-1, McCoy 0-1, Arletti 0-2). Rebounds_Colgate 33 (Lynch-Daniels, Richardson, Smith, Woodward 6), Delaware 31 (Ray 15). Assists_Colgate 18 (Smith 6), Delaware 11 (Davis, Ray 3). Total Fouls_Colgate 15, Delaware 16.

