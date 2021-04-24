Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10

Sacred Heart 7 0 0 3 — 10 Delaware 7 2 3 7 — 19 First Quarter DEL_B.Brose 5 pass from Henderson (Coe kick), 11:20. SCH_Chestnut 7 run (Gettman kick), 2:21. Second Quarter DEL_safety, :32. Third Quarter DEL_FG Coe 53, 3:56. Fourth Quarter SCH_FG Gettman 35, 12:25. DEL_Paoletti 3 run (Coe kick), 6:13. ___ SCH DEL First downs 17 14 Rushes-yards 51-149 32-88 Passing 87 111 Comp-Att-Int 10-14-2 18-27-1 Return Yards 74 42 Punts-Avg. 5-48.0 6-43.2 Fumbles-Lost 4-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-57 3-22 Time of Possession 32:11 27:02 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Sacred Heart, Chestnut 30-145, Grant 3-5, McCray 16-4, Womack 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 7). Delaware, Spruill 12-52, Lee 13-35, Paoletti 3-11, (Team) 1-(minus 3), Henderson 3-(minus 7). PASSING_Sacred Heart, McCray 10-14-2-87. Delaware, Paoletti 1-1-0-(minus 2), Henderson 17-26-1-113. RECEIVING_Sacred Heart, Cuddahy 5-31, Womack 2-27, Gill 2-24, Dinota 1-5. Delaware, Coleman 5-32, Pitts 4-50, De Maille 2-11, Townsend 2-(minus 3), Lee 1-6, B.Brose 1-5, Zimmerman 1-5, Frederick 1-5, Spruill 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None. More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...