Del Vecchio Memorial Tournament winners

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club M. Del Vecchio Memorial Tournament fielded two-man teams at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Wednesday, July 22.

Mark Ryan and Robert Winston were the Low Gross winners with a score of 76. Jim Brodie and Paul Kallmeyer came in second with a 76, and Dick Wilsey and Art Levitan placed third with a 78.

The Low Net winners had Felix Esposito and Dick Stein with a score of 58. Placing second were Jim Menge and Clint Vogel with 59. In third place were Jack Miller and Marc Zaken with a score of 62.