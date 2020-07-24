https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Del-Vecchio-Memorial-Tournament-winners-15432003.php
Del Vecchio Memorial Tournament winners
The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club M. Del Vecchio Memorial Tournament fielded two-man teams at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Wednesday, July 22.
Mark Ryan and Robert Winston were the Low Gross winners with a score of 76. Jim Brodie and Paul Kallmeyer came in second with a 76, and Dick Wilsey and Art Levitan placed third with a 78.
The Low Net winners had Felix Esposito and Dick Stein with a score of 58. Placing second were Jim Menge and Clint Vogel with 59. In third place were Jack Miller and Marc Zaken with a score of 62.
