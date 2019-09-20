Defensive end Ziggy Ansah to make Seahawks debut

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ziggy Ansah, wide receiver David Moore and defensive tackle Poona Ford are set to return to the lineup Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Ansah will be making his debut for the Seahawks after being held out of the first two games to give his surgically repaired shoulder time to recover. Moore will make his season debut after missing the first two games with a hairline fracture in his upper arm.

Ford played in the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals but missed last week's game with a hamstring strain.

The status of cornerback Tre Flowers and running back Rashaad Penny is in question after both suffered minor injuries.

Flowers turned his ankle during practice Thursday and Penny tweaked his hamstring during Friday's session. Both players will be game-time decisions.