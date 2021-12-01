Defenses in spotlight for Oklahoma St-Baylor Big 12 matchup CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 3:51 p.m.
1 of4 Texas Tech wide receiver Kaylon Geiger catches a pass between Baylor cornerback Zeke Brown and safety Jairon McVea, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Baylor safety Jalen Pitre shouts to his teammates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Oklahoma State's Korie Black (4) and Kamryn Farrar (44) celebrate after Demarco Jones (22) recovered a punt fumbled by Oklahoma's Eric Gray (0) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Baylor safety Jairon McVea reacts as Texas Tech place kicker Jonathan Garibay watches his field goal attempt miss in the final seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
Often, the chatter heading into the Big 12 championship game focuses on dynamic offenses and a quarterback chasing the Heisman Trophy.
This time, it’s more about old-school, hard-nosed defense. Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No.5 CFP) and ninth-ranked Baylor (10-2, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) take game-changing units into Saturday’s title matchup.