Defense propels Trumbull into FCIAC girls basketball semis

Third-seeded Trumbull defeated sixth-seeded Stamford 55-27 in its FCIAC girls’ basketball quarterfinal game and coach Steve Tobitsch credited his players for the way they approached the game.
“The girls understood the importance of defense, the scouting report, and played incredible,” said Tobitsch, whose 12-2 Eagles met No. 7 seed Danbury (9-4) in the semifinals. “The execution on the floor showed the maturity of this team. As a coach you hope to improve throughout the course of a season, from a game-planning, skill and focus standpoint. We jumped out to a big lead (15-0 after one period) and those numbers speak for themselves on how focused the girls were for the first eight minutes of the game.”