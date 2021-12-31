Debut host Wild eager for fittingly frigid Winter Classic DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 7:14 p.m.
1 of5 Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (47) controls the puck in front of center Nico Sturm (7) during practice at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, for Saturday's NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues. Andy Clayton-King Show More Show Less
2 of5 The Minnesota Wild team practices at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, for Saturday's NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues. Andy Clayton-King Show More Show Less
3 of5 Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen takes a break during practice at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, for Saturday's NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) and center Nico Sturm (7) shovel snow during practice at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, for Saturday's NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Minnesota Wild players practice at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, for Saturday's NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues. Andy Clayton-King Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Goligoski grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, precisely the type of up-north community where a pair of hockey skates are as prevalent of a possession as the snowblower and the parka.
Winter activity for Goligoski and his friends was an easy pick. They took their sticks and pucks to the rink at the elementary school playground two blocks down the street from his home.