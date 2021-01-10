DeRozan, Spurs beat Towns, Wolves 125-122 in overtime DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 12:07 a.m.
1 of8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, chases San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge who drives in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) lays up a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez, right, looks for help as San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, center, looks at the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns looms over him in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, right, shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich directs his team against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns , right, sprawls on the court and tries to get the ball away from San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Malik Beasley (5) hangs onto the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay, left, tries to wrest it away in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points to help the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota 125-122 in overtime on Saturday night and spoil Karl-Anthony Towns' return to the Timberwolves.
DeRozan, who went 13 for 23 from the floor and 12 of 13 from the line, had 13 points after the third quarter and keyed San Antonio's third straight victory with his relentless drives to the basket. This matched his most points in three seasons with the Spurs, also done on Jan. 29, 2020, against Utah.