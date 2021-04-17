DeGrom strikes out 9 in row, 14 in all, Mets beat Rockies DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 8:44 p.m.
1 of9 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom watches a throw to Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron during the fourth inning of the first baseball game game of a doubleheader Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts after giving up a solo home run to Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Fans celebrate as New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom heads to the dugout after striking out Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron to end the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after striking out Colorado Rockies' Dom Nunez for the final out of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor watches his single that drove in the go-ahead run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after reaching first base on an RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts as he heads up the first-base line after hitting an RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New York Mets pinch-runner Albert Almora Jr. scores on a pinch-hit double by Jonathan Villar as Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez applies a late tag in the seventh inning of baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard rubs up a ball after giving up an RBI single to New York Mets' Francisco Lindor during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado on Saturday, falling one shy of matching Tom Seaver's major league record, and finished with 14 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over the Rockies in a doubleheader opener.
Coming off a 14-strikeout performance in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia, deGrom became just the ninth pitcher to strike out as many as nine in a row.
