DeGrom dazzles in return, bullpen costs Mets in loss to Nats STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Aug. 2, 2022 Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 10:32 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom smiles during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom prepares to throw during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom follows through on his throw during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 New York Mets fans cheer pitcher Jacob deGrom during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, left and catcher Tomas Nido walk to the dugout before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 New York Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 Washington Nationals' Victor Robles scores on an RBI double by Luis Garcia during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 Washington Nationals' Victor Robles steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cory Abbott throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob deGrom dazzled in his first major league start in more than a year, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six in five innings before a bullpen meltdown cost the New York Mets in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
Sidelined for the second half of last season by an elbow injury and shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom got a standing ovation from a crowd full of Mets fans prior to his first game back in almost 13 months. Serenaded with applause when he delivered a 99 mph fastball on his first meaningful pitch since July 7, 2021, deGrom threw 46 of 59 for strikes before coming out of the game around the time the team planned for. He averaged 99.7 mph on 31 fastballs, throwing 13 in triple digits and topping out at 101.6 mph.